Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has stated that the interim government would try to support the new initiatives that the law and the constitution allow us to do so, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

While speaking at the maiden cabinet meeting of the caretaker government on Friday, he said the interim government will try to ensure fiscal discipline and the sanctity of taxpayers’ money.

He added that people contribute through taxes so that the government can deliver to them in terms of social services and provide them a secure environment. He said that the utmost duty of the interim government – for a month, two or three whatever allocated time is –would be to demonstrate through its actions in this regard.

Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

Kakar praised his team members and stated his foreign minister and finance minister who have been an inspiration for him for many years and other members of the cabinet would be able to lead and steer this nation in this interim period.

He said that he was well aware that they are here for an allocated time and they do not have a perpetual mandate to serve this nation and country.

However, he said that in the given allocated time, they would fulfil national and international commitments which all the previous governments had given at different forums. He said that the caretaker government would try to support new initiatives whatever the law and constitution allow to do especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The premier added that the SIFC is a dream come true; even as a child they were told that Pakistan is an agricultural country and it had very rich natural and mineral resources and hailing from Balochistan they have been taking pride in it.

He said that with the support of all the institutions in which the Pakistan military is in lead to support, facilitate and realise this old dream of SIFC.

This initiative has to be collectively owned by 250 million people of the country and contribute to it, he added.

Kakar said that he knows this is a polarised society and in this polarised environment they will try to differentiate between politics and law. He added the caretaker government would ensure that the rule of order is not compromised in any way.

He further stated that rule of order would ensure and lead towards a rule of law and if, “there is chaos and anarchy, no governance system, no political system, no religious theocratic system, no secular system whatever the people of the concerned territory wish to live with, you can’t have that”.

