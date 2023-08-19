BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBC, IBC assail ECP’s decision

Terence J Sigamony Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) condemned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to delay elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days due to the delimitation of constituencies.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, on Friday, through a joint statement stated that the delimitation schedule of redrawing constituencies, issued by the Commission is a tactic to delay the polls.

They said that Article 224 of the Constitution binds the commission to conduct the general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The vice-chairman and chairman Executive Committee have shown their serious concerns about the said decision of the ECP and said it is the duty of the commission to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections within the stipulated period as mandated by the Constitution.

They reiterated the stance of the PBC and the legal fraternity which has always strived for and played a positive role to ensure the continuity of the democratic process in the country, which can only be achieved through free, fair and transparent elections, and the only way to come out from the current worst economic condition of the country.

Vice-Chairman Raja Muhammad Aleem Khan Abbasi, Chairman Executive Committee Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, and the members of the Islamabad Bar Council have strongly condemned the decision of the ECP to delay the elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days due to delimitation.

They stated that it is the duty of the commission to conduct a free, fair and transparent election within the stipulated period as mandated by the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP Pakistan Bar Council Constitution constituencies General elections election date Islamabad Bar Council ECP Delimitation

Comments

1000 characters

PBC, IBC assail ECP’s decision

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories