PBC, IBC assail ECP’s decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) condemned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to delay elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days due to the delimitation of constituencies.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid, and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, on Friday, through a joint statement stated that the delimitation schedule of redrawing constituencies, issued by the Commission is a tactic to delay the polls.

They said that Article 224 of the Constitution binds the commission to conduct the general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The vice-chairman and chairman Executive Committee have shown their serious concerns about the said decision of the ECP and said it is the duty of the commission to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections within the stipulated period as mandated by the Constitution.

They reiterated the stance of the PBC and the legal fraternity which has always strived for and played a positive role to ensure the continuity of the democratic process in the country, which can only be achieved through free, fair and transparent elections, and the only way to come out from the current worst economic condition of the country.

Vice-Chairman Raja Muhammad Aleem Khan Abbasi, Chairman Executive Committee Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, and the members of the Islamabad Bar Council have strongly condemned the decision of the ECP to delay the elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days due to delimitation.

They stated that it is the duty of the commission to conduct a free, fair and transparent election within the stipulated period as mandated by the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023