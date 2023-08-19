Case registered against UK-based social media activist

ISLAMABAD: The city police have registered a case against Shayan Ali, a UK-based social media activist for harassing the judicial officer Humayun Dilawar–who awarded three sentences for three years to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case in London under terrorism charges.

The first information report (FIR) states that Shayan Ali, the suspect, harassed a judicial officer in London and made videos of him.

The FIR is registered at Ramna police station under Section 7ATA of the anti-terrorism act, section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was registered at the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) Ramna police station.

The FIR says that Shayan Ali, a resident of Lahore, currently residing at Green Lane, Uxbridge, UBB 3ED, Middle Sex, United Kingdom, in a video clip, said that he would make the life of a judicial officer hell who was enrooted to training at an educational institution in the United Kingdom (UK).

The complainant said that he saw a second clip, recorded at the airport terminal in which, Shayan and his team were holding placards with the name of the judicial officer and said that they would hold the traitor judicial officer to account. They also vowed to chase the judicial officer to the educational institution where he was attending official training. Shayan also called on other Pakistanis to join him to hold the judicial officer to account and make his life hell, it says.

“I saw a third video clip in which he chased the judicial officer to a building where training was underway. His team was video recording all judicial officers, inside the building through mirror wall, including female officers for nefarious designs”, he said, adding that these actions by Shayan, his team Sarah Mir, Adil Farooq Raja, and others were designed to coerce and intimidate the Pakistani authorities especially the judicial officers to force them to discharge their lawful duties in a certain way i.e. to benefit a political party through their decisions. These actions were also designed to coerce and intimidate the government and judicial officers to refrain them from discharging their lawful duties, i.e. not to conduct legal proceedings against leadership and members of political party.

The FIR says that they have committed acts of terrorism and also glorified these terrorist activities with the purpose to attain the political objective by creating fear and insecurity in the judiciary and sections of public servants. They also obstructed the learned judge in the discharge of his duties and assaulted him for restraining from his duties.

