People-to-people contacts increasing: Chinese CG

KARACHI: The Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China are increasing as over 20,000 Chinese people have come to Pakistan to participate in the construction of different projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On the other hand, over 30,000 Pakistani students are studying in different universities in China, the Consul General said while talking to a group of journalists at a dinner hosted by former vice president FPCCI Wasim Vohra here on Thursday evening.

The Chinese Consul General said that the CPEC has deepened friendly exchange between the two countries.

He said a remarkable achievement has been made in industrial cooperation. CPEC has encouraged an increasing number of Chinese enterprises to come to Pakistan and engage in multi-field industrial cooperation, including agriculture, manufacturing, and textiles.

He pointed out that job creation was a big achievement of CEPC. Over the past decade many Pakistani people have become professionals in key managing and technical positions. Tens and thousands of young people have enhanced their skills through vocational training.

