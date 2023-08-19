Mayor Karachi meets Bilawal

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Friday held a meeting with Karachi’s Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, at the Bilawal House.

The meeting was marked by discussions revolving around Karachi’s ongoing development endeavours and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Mayor Karachi provided an in-depth briefing to Bilawal Bhutto on the numerous ongoing developmental projects that are currently shaping the city’s landscape. The discourse delved into various sectors, encompassing infrastructure, public services, and community facilities, shedding light on the concerted efforts undertaken by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to elevate urban living standards.

Of paramount importance was the exchange of information regarding the public amenities that have been rolled out by the KMC to serve the needs of the city’s populace. The comprehensive overview underscored the commitment of Mayor Karachi and his team to bolster civic amenities and create an environment conducive to the well-being of the city’s residents.

Mayor Karachi took the occasion to express his unwavering determination to champion Karachi’s development and prosperity, pledging his dedication to this cause under the astute leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.