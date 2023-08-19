BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 19, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 18, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
294,904,892           169,362,863        11,593,253,392           5,998,315,362
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      864,378,433       (815,246,874)        49,131,559
Local Individuals          11,074,219,596    (11,003,635,683)        70,583,913
Local Corporates            3,990,468,966     (4,110,184,439)     (119,715,472)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign investors NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

