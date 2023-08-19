KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 18, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
294,904,892 169,362,863 11,593,253,392 5,998,315,362
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 864,378,433 (815,246,874) 49,131,559
Local Individuals 11,074,219,596 (11,003,635,683) 70,583,913
Local Corporates 3,990,468,966 (4,110,184,439) (119,715,472)
