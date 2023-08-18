BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,277 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Palm reverse early gains but logs weekly jump on improved demand

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 04:52pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Friday after hitting a two-week high, but clocked their first weekly gain in four on robust demand, a weaker ringgit and stronger rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 54 ringgit, or 1.38%, to 3,869 ringgit ($832.94) per metric ton, after a three-day climb.

The contract had earlier risen as much as 1.1%.

For the week, the contract has jumped 4.09%.

“The palm oil market was supported this week by strong Indian and European demand as well as the forward expectations of higher priced soybean oil given the strong crushing activity and domestic demand in the United States,” said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

Palm oil logs second daily rise on slow growth

However, higher mid-term palm inventories and revised Indian export duties for palm and soft oils were pressuring prices, Cultrera added.

The European Union said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into whether biodiesel from Indonesia was circumventing EU duties by going through China and Britain.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, has declined 1.3% against the dollar so far this week, making the edible oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.7%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

