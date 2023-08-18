BAFL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
Aug 18, 2023
Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 09:42am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shamshad Akhtar assumed the charge of caretaker finance minister on Thursday. Soon after taking oath, Dr Akhtar arrived at the Finance Ministry and officially took over the responsibility of caretaker finance minister, said the Finance Ministry.

On her arrival at the Finance Ministry, she was warmly welcomed by the finance secretary and senior officials of the ministry.

Pakistan’s caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar: a brief profile

Later, the finance secretary and his team gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation and trends of major financial economic indicators of the country. Upon assuming her new role, Dr Akhtar expressed her dedication to ensuring fiscal discipline, promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality.

zaya zaya Aug 18, 2023 06:25am
Lets see how will she do "promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality." and "ensuring fiscal discipline" for that she needs to get this done: Caretaker PM Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar should immediately cancel all development funds authorised and issued by PDM Shehbaz Sharif as election bribe in the last one month to save the govt funds as part of Fiscal Control.
