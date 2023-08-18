Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shamshad Akhtar assumed the charge of caretaker finance minister on Thursday. Soon after taking oath, Dr Akhtar arrived at the Finance Ministry and officially took over the responsibility of caretaker finance minister, said the Finance Ministry.

On her arrival at the Finance Ministry, she was warmly welcomed by the finance secretary and senior officials of the ministry.

Pakistan’s caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar: a brief profile

Later, the finance secretary and his team gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation and trends of major financial economic indicators of the country. Upon assuming her new role, Dr Akhtar expressed her dedication to ensuring fiscal discipline, promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023