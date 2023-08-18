BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

NNI Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to discuss the upcoming general elections.

At the meeting that lasted for about two hours, both the CJP and the CEC discussed matters relating to the next general elections in the country.

It may be mentioned here that a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held on Wednesday to discuss the issue of demarcation of constituencies for next general elections. The ECP huddle, however, ended inconclusively.

The ECP members failed to make a final decision regarding the constituencies. The ECP members, however, agreed to continue the deliberations.

The legal team of the Commission had proposed to demarcate the constituencies, and it was agreed to call another ECP meeting over the issue.

