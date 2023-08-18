SSUET’s students display 68 projects at orientation session

KARACHI: Departments of Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Computer Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized the orientation session at the campus which was attended by students and their parents.

68 projects were put on display which were designed and produced by the students among which 23 projects were sponsored by Ignite.

Electrical Department presented 18 projects among which 4 projects were sponsored by Ignite, and Electronic Engineering Department displayed 17 projects among which 6 projects were funded by Ignite, while Biomedical Engineering Department presented 12 projects among which 5 projects were sponsored by Ignite.

Furthermore, out of 34 projects, only 13 projects of Computer Engineering were displayed among which 4 projects were sponsored by Ignite. Similarly, 8 projects of the Telecommunication Engineering Department were exhibited along with 4 Ignite-funded projects.

While expressing his views on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University is ranked among the best universities of Pakistan for developing new ideas, new concepts, new theories, and new dreams. With the best and brightest surrounding at Sir Syed University, students learn from the most experienced and skilled faculty.

He extended useful suggestions to the students for achieving honors in the academic field. He said, “Sir Syed University carries the name of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and it provides quality education to the students and trained them with skills to face the contemporary challenges and fight against the odds.”

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University is an ideological university that was established in pursuit of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s vision. We prepare the future leaders of the nation, he added.

Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering monitored the whole event and under his supervision, chairpersons of the concerned departments had orientation sessions with the students and their parents to inform them about the university’s salient features.

Dean, Dr Muhammad Aamir, said that Sir Syed University is highly appreciated for

achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). He said the university prepares skilled professionals and encourages independent thoughts that help them progress in their professional careers.

The event was attended by the concerned deans, chairmen, and faculty members including students and their parents.

