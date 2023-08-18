Sindh HEC, UNDP and IoBM address SDGs challenges

KARACHI: Policymakers and authority figures from diverse fields deliberated upon the steps to achieve sustainable development goals in Sindh. They converged at the workshop organised by HEC Sindh and UNDP in partnership with the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Thursday.

The event was coordinated by IoBM’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). High-ranking decision makers, dignitaries, and officials from Sindh HEC and Sindh SDGs Support Unit, UNDP attended this event. The speakers explored the initiatives and measures educational institutions in Sindh should implement to meet the SDGs.

During his welcome address, Talib Karim, President IoBM said that the Institute has been contributing to the SDGs through research. He appreciated Sindh HEC’s efforts to organize workshops to facilitate academia’s research objectives and governance.

Ahmed Hasan, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Sindh SDGs Support Unit called for the academia, private and the public sector to work in unison with UNDP to implement SDGs. He also presented a provincial review of SDGs in Sindh including an overview of the public expenditure and key achievements.

Munib Ali Faridi, Environmental Policy Analyst, UNDP, conducted a group session on developing an SDG Action Plan. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Umrani, Director ORIC, Ziauddin University discussed the methods for implementing SDGs and how universities evolve through the process of knowledge transfer, creation, implementation, and integration.

