LHC moved against TikTok

LAHORE: A citizen Muhammad Usman has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking ban on the video-sharing app TikTok.

The petitioner stated that the government in the past had banned TikTok after receiving a number of complaints from different segments of society.

He said the ban was lifted after the company assured the Pakistani authorities of controlling the uploading and dissemination of immoral and indecent content on the app.

He said now the indecent content had increased on TikTok and asked the court to ban the app.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023