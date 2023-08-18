Syrus Sajjad Qazi takes charge as Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi assumed the role of 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan succeeding Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Thursday.

Ambassador Qazi brings with him extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy having served at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Geneva (from 1995 to 1999), Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi (from 2005 to 2006), and also served in Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC (from 2006 to 2013). He served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary from 2015 to 2017 and to Türkiye from 2017 to 2022.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Asad Majeed Khan for his dedicated service and steadfast commitment to diplomacy. Under his leadership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs navigated complex global challenges and worked to strengthen Pakistan’s international partnerships,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

She said that Dr Asad will also be remembered for his efforts for capacity building of the Foreign Service of Pakistan which will bear long-lasting fruits for the Service and for the nation. “We celebrate his many accomplishments, thank him for his services to the country and wish him success in all his future endeavours,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023