Hot and humid weather likely

KARACHI: The country’s plains are likely to see mainly hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday. However, isolated rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In the past 24 hours: Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Isolated rain-wind-thundershowers were reported in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.i 41 Celsius, each.

