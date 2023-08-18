KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 17, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 16-08-2023
OP-3 High Disc Alpine Marine 13-08-2023
Explorer Mogas Services
B-1 Devashree Disc Alpine Marine 16-08-2023
Chemical Services
B-2 Gold Disc East Wind 15-08-2023
Trader-1 Chemical Shipping Co
B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prism Container Services 16-08-2023
B-10/B-11 Genoa Load Crystal Sea
Clinkers Services 14-08-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Effie Disc Load Legend Shipping
Container & Logistic 16-08-2023
B-13/B-14 Lila Disc Ocean Services 16-08-2023
Chennai Petcoke Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Bedford Load Ocean Services 06-08-2023
Cement Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 MS - Alpine Marine 15-08-2023
Freesia Serives
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 16-08-2023
Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gold Trader-1 17-08-2023 Disc. Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
High Explorer 17-08-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Safeen Prism 17-08-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oriental 17-08-2023 D/1500 Chemical East Wind
Csomos Shipping Company
Chemocean 17-08-2023 D/3404 Base Oil Safron Marine
Orion Services Pvt. Ltd
Sea Fortune 17-08-2023 D/10000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Gulf Barakah 17-08-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Wide Juiiet 17-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Nyk Vesta 17-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakisttan
Grace Bridge 17-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Zhong Gu 17-08-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Chang Chun Pvt. Ltd
Northern
Defender 17-08-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Loyal 18-08-2023 L/6000 Chemical Ewast Wind
Shipping Company
Sc Taipei 18-08-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Services
Mol 18-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Endowent Express Pakisttan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Prime 17-08-2023 Container Ship -
Elka Athina 17-08-2023 Tanker -
X-Press
Anglesey 17-08-2023 Container Ship -
Kmtc Mundra 17-08-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Asphalt Bitumen Transmarine August 16, 2023
Alliance
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Isabelita Coal East Wind August 15, 2023
PIBT Imke Coal GSA August 16, 2023
Selmer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Lanikai Palm oil Alpine August 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Nile Gas oil Transmarine August 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al- LNG GSA Aug 16, 2023
Jassasiya
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Serenity LPG M. Inter- Aug 15, 2023
Gas national
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wide Juliet Container GAC August 17, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
JiproNeftis Chemicals Alpine -do-
Takreem Clay GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Isabelita Coal East Wind August 17, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bow Titanium Chemicals Alpine August17, 2023
TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Artemis
Bulker Coal Ocean Services -do-
Theresa
Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
ElkaAthina Gas oil Transmarine -do-
New Liberty Corn East wind -do-
Hafnia
Caterina Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton Container GAC August 17, 2023
Al-Safat Container GAC August 18, 2023
SSL Mumbai Container GAC -do-
Singapore Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments