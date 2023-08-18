Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 16-08-2023 OP-3 High Disc Alpine Marine 13-08-2023 Explorer Mogas Services B-1 Devashree Disc Alpine Marine 16-08-2023 Chemical Services B-2 Gold Disc East Wind 15-08-2023 Trader-1 Chemical Shipping Co B-6/B-7 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prism Container Services 16-08-2023 B-10/B-11 Genoa Load Crystal Sea Clinkers Services 14-08-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Effie Disc Load Legend Shipping Container & Logistic 16-08-2023 B-13/B-14 Lila Disc Ocean Services 16-08-2023 Chennai Petcoke Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Bedford Load Ocean Services 06-08-2023 Cement Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 MS - Alpine Marine 15-08-2023 Freesia Serives ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Singapore Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 16-08-2023 Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gold Trader-1 17-08-2023 Disc. Chemical East Wind Shipping Company High Explorer 17-08-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services Safeen Prism 17-08-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping Container Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Oriental 17-08-2023 D/1500 Chemical East Wind Csomos Shipping Company Chemocean 17-08-2023 D/3404 Base Oil Safron Marine Orion Services Pvt. Ltd Sea Fortune 17-08-2023 D/10000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Gulf Barakah 17-08-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Wide Juiiet 17-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Nyk Vesta 17-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakisttan Grace Bridge 17-08-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Zhong Gu 17-08-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Chang Chun Pvt. Ltd Northern Defender 17-08-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Loyal 18-08-2023 L/6000 Chemical Ewast Wind Shipping Company Sc Taipei 18-08-2023 D/L Container Alpine Marine Services Mol 18-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Endowent Express Pakisttan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gfs Prime 17-08-2023 Container Ship - Elka Athina 17-08-2023 Tanker - X-Press Anglesey 17-08-2023 Container Ship - Kmtc Mundra 17-08-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Asphalt Bitumen Transmarine August 16, 2023 Alliance ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Isabelita Coal East Wind August 15, 2023 PIBT Imke Coal GSA August 16, 2023 Selmer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Lanikai Palm oil Alpine August 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Nile Gas oil Transmarine August 15, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al- LNG GSA Aug 16, 2023 Jassasiya ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Serenity LPG M. Inter- Aug 15, 2023 Gas national ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Wide Juliet Container GAC August 17, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- JiproNeftis Chemicals Alpine -do- Takreem Clay GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Isabelita Coal East Wind August 17, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bow Titanium Chemicals Alpine August17, 2023 TTC Vidyut Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Artemis Bulker Coal Ocean Services -do- Theresa Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- ElkaAthina Gas oil Transmarine -do- New Liberty Corn East wind -do- Hafnia Caterina Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Southampton Container GAC August 17, 2023 Al-Safat Container GAC August 18, 2023 SSL Mumbai Container GAC -do- Singapore Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

