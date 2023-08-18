BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Aug 18, 2023
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 07:03am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     16-08-2023
OP-3              High           Disc           Alpine Marine      13-08-2023
                  Explorer       Mogas          Services
B-1               Devashree      Disc           Alpine Marine      16-08-2023
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Gold           Disc           East Wind          15-08-2023
                  Trader-1       Chemical       Shipping Co
B-6/B-7           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prism          Container      Services           16-08-2023
B-10/B-11         Genoa          Load           Crystal Sea
                                 Clinkers       Services           14-08-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Effie          Disc Load      Legend Shipping
                                 Container      & Logistic         16-08-2023
B-13/B-14         Lila           Disc           Ocean Services     16-08-2023
                  Chennai        Petcoke        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Bedford        Load           Ocean Services     06-08-2023
                                 Cement         Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         MS             -              Alpine Marine      15-08-2023
                  Freesia                       Serives
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Singapore      Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      16-08-2023
                                 Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gold Trader-1     17-08-2023     Disc. Chemical                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
High Explorer     17-08-2023     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Safeen Prism      17-08-2023     Disc Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Oriental          17-08-2023     D/1500 Chemical                    East Wind
Csomos                                                       Shipping Company
Chemocean         17-08-2023     D/3404 Base Oil                Safron Marine
Orion                                                       Services Pvt. Ltd
Sea Fortune       17-08-2023     D/10000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Gulf Barakah      17-08-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Wide Juiiet       17-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Nyk Vesta         17-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                            Express Pakisttan
Grace Bridge      17-08-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Zhong Gu          17-08-2023     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Chang Chun                                                           Pvt. Ltd
Northern
Defender          17-08-2023     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Loyal             18-08-2023     L/6000 Chemical                   Ewast Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Sc Taipei         18-08-2023     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Mol               18-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Endowent                                                    Express Pakisttan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Prime         17-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Elka Athina       17-08-2023     Tanker                                     -
X-Press
Anglesey          17-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Mundra       17-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Asphalt        Bitumen        Transmarine   August 16, 2023
                  Alliance
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Isabelita      Coal           East Wind     August 15, 2023
PIBT              Imke           Coal           GSA           August 16, 2023
                  Selmer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Lanikai        Palm oil       Alpine        August 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia Nile    Gas oil        Transmarine   August 15, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-            LNG            GSA              Aug 16, 2023
                  Jassasiya
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Serenity       LPG            M. Inter-        Aug 15, 2023
                  Gas                           national
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Wide Juliet       Container      GAC                          August 17, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
JiproNeftis       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Takreem           Clay           GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Isabelita         Coal           East Wind                    August 17, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bow Titanium      Chemicals      Alpine                        August17, 2023
TTC Vidyut        Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Artemis
Bulker            Coal           Ocean Services                          -do-
Theresa
Schulte           Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
ElkaAthina        Gas oil        Transmarine                             -do-
New Liberty       Corn           East wind                               -do-
Hafnia
Caterina          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                          August 17, 2023
Al-Safat          Container      GAC                          August 18, 2023
SSL Mumbai        Container      GAC                                     -do-
Singapore         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

