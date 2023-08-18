WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 17, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 14-Aug-23 11-Aug-23
Chinese yuan 0.103018 0.103029 0.103365 0.103409
Euro 0.819682 0.820055 0.819495 0.823349
Japanese yen 0.0051548 0.005157 0.005168
U.K. pound 0.956797 0.953879 0.952317 0.951445
U.S. dollar 0.7509 0.750554 0.749767 0.748227
Algerian dinar 0.0055215 0.0055197 0.0055192 0.00551408
Australian dollar 0.484406 0.488761 0.485474 0.487994
Botswana pula 0.0551912 0.0552408 0.0552578 0.0554436
Brazilian real 0.150889 0.150695 0.151545 0.152974
Brunei dollar 0.552498 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453
Canadian dollar 0.556708 0.556992 0.556592
Chilean peso 0.0008741 0.0008787 0.00087851
Czech koruna 0.034039 0.0339709 0.0340881 0.0341547
Danish krone 0.109995 0.110047 0.109977 0.110501
Indian rupee 0.0090386 0.00903878
Israeli New Shekel 0.200027 0.199456 0.201334 0.200974
Korean won 0.000564 0.0005675 0.000568
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44036 2.43924 2.43747
Malaysian ringgit 0.161762 0.162142 0.162533 0.163351
Mauritian rupee 0.0164749 0.0165219 0.0164187 0.0164822
Mexican peso 0.0439719 0.0437927 0.0439303 0.0440017
New Zealand dollar 0.447198 0.448606 0.447086 0.450059
Norwegian krone 0.0715695 0.0714922 0.0716719 0.0720814
Omani rial 1.95293 1.95203 1.94998
Peruvian sol 0.202142 0.202914 0.203433
Philippine peso 0.0132278 0.0132133 0.0133401 0.0132876
Polish zloty 0.1839 0.185013 0.184743
Qatari riyal 0.206291 0.206196 0.20598
Russian ruble 0.0077649 0.0077042 0.0074205 0.00761891
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20024 0.200148 0.199938
Singapore dollar 0.552498 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453
South African rand 0.0394519 0.03899 0.039524 0.0396426
Swedish krona 0.0692578 0.069277 0.0691036 0.0699493
Swiss franc 0.854169 0.856846 0.855215 0.854384
Thai baht 0.0211915 0.0212646 0.0213012
Trinidadian dollar 0.111429 0.111458 0.111305
U.A.E. dirham 0.204371 0.204157
Uruguayan peso 0.0197478 0.0196521 0.019751
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
