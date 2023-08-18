WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 17, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Aug-23 15-Aug-23 14-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103018 0.103029 0.103365 0.103409 Euro 0.819682 0.820055 0.819495 0.823349 Japanese yen 0.0051548 0.005157 0.005168 U.K. pound 0.956797 0.953879 0.952317 0.951445 U.S. dollar 0.7509 0.750554 0.749767 0.748227 Algerian dinar 0.0055215 0.0055197 0.0055192 0.00551408 Australian dollar 0.484406 0.488761 0.485474 0.487994 Botswana pula 0.0551912 0.0552408 0.0552578 0.0554436 Brazilian real 0.150889 0.150695 0.151545 0.152974 Brunei dollar 0.552498 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 Canadian dollar 0.556708 0.556992 0.556592 Chilean peso 0.0008741 0.0008787 0.00087851 Czech koruna 0.034039 0.0339709 0.0340881 0.0341547 Danish krone 0.109995 0.110047 0.109977 0.110501 Indian rupee 0.0090386 0.00903878 Israeli New Shekel 0.200027 0.199456 0.201334 0.200974 Korean won 0.000564 0.0005675 0.000568 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44036 2.43924 2.43747 Malaysian ringgit 0.161762 0.162142 0.162533 0.163351 Mauritian rupee 0.0164749 0.0165219 0.0164187 0.0164822 Mexican peso 0.0439719 0.0437927 0.0439303 0.0440017 New Zealand dollar 0.447198 0.448606 0.447086 0.450059 Norwegian krone 0.0715695 0.0714922 0.0716719 0.0720814 Omani rial 1.95293 1.95203 1.94998 Peruvian sol 0.202142 0.202914 0.203433 Philippine peso 0.0132278 0.0132133 0.0133401 0.0132876 Polish zloty 0.1839 0.185013 0.184743 Qatari riyal 0.206291 0.206196 0.20598 Russian ruble 0.0077649 0.0077042 0.0074205 0.00761891 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20024 0.200148 0.199938 Singapore dollar 0.552498 0.553424 0.553456 0.55453 South African rand 0.0394519 0.03899 0.039524 0.0396426 Swedish krona 0.0692578 0.069277 0.0691036 0.0699493 Swiss franc 0.854169 0.856846 0.855215 0.854384 Thai baht 0.0211915 0.0212646 0.0213012 Trinidadian dollar 0.111429 0.111458 0.111305 U.A.E. dirham 0.204371 0.204157 Uruguayan peso 0.0197478 0.0196521 0.019751 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

