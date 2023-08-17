Hong Kong stocks end flat

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished marginally lower Thursday on bargain-buying after a run of losses, though worries about China’s economy and another possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike continued to dampen sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 2.67 points to 18,326.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.43 percent, or 13.61 points, to 3,163.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.85 percent, or 16.66 points, to 1,984.30.