BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
BIPL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.46%)
BOP 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
HBL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
HUBC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
MLCF 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
OGDC 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.92%)
PPL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
PRL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 17,208 Increased By 45.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 48,203 Increased By 56.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,150 Increased By 24.9 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end flat

AFP Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 01:37pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished marginally lower Thursday on bargain-buying after a run of losses, though worries about China’s economy and another possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike continued to dampen sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks begin with sharp losses

The Hang Seng Index inched down 2.67 points to 18,326.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.43 percent, or 13.61 points, to 3,163.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.85 percent, or 16.66 points, to 1,984.30.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index China’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end flat

PM sounds very optimistic about SIFC

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

Read more stories