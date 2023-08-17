BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By 19.4 (0.4%)
BR30 17,283 Increased By 119.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 257.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.28%

Engro Corporation’s half-year profit up 28%

BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:53pm

Pakistan’s conglomerate Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO) posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs21.47 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 28% as compared to Rs16.8 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year, showed the company’s financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The profit translates in to Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs19.12 in 1HCY23, in comparison to an EPS of Rs12.87 recorded in the same period last year.

The “earnings are according to industry expectations,” said Topline Securities in its note.

Moreover, the board of Engro in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 16, announced an interim cash dividend Rs2 per share i.e. 20% in Q2 2023.

This is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs40 per share dividend i.e. 400%.

On a consolidated basis, Engro Corporation’s revenue grew by 14% to Rs202.48 billion in 1HCY23 from Rs177.45 billion in 1HCY22.

Engro’s gross profit rose by 13% to Rs61.21 billion as compared to Rs54.17 billion.

The other income of Engro jumped 43% YoY, clocking in at Rs13.75 billion during 1HCY23 as compared to Rs9.62 billion recorded in same period last year.

However, the company’s finance cost witnessed a massive jump of nearly 66% YoY from Rs12 billion in 1HCY22 to Rs22.5 billion in 1HCY23.

The increase in cost of finance is attributed to rise in policy rate during the period.

This translated into a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs39.77 billion in 1HCY23, an increase of 7%. However, despite higher PBT the company paid lower taxes i.e. Rs18.3 billion in 1HCY23, in comparison to Rs20.27 billion registered in same period last year.

Sales Tax Engro Corporation profit after tax profit before tax financial statements

Comments

1000 characters

Engro Corporation’s half-year profit up 28%

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Allied Bank’s earnings jump in 2QCY23

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till September amid drop in sales

PM sounds very optimistic about SIFC

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Read more stories