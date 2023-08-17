Grounding, earthing of network: Nepra public hearing against negligent Discos today

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will be holding a hearing today (Thursday) on the failure of some Distribution Companies (Discos) to execute earthing/ grounding of its network on a fast-track basis to prevent fatal accidents.

According to the authority during the investigations conducted by the Nepra against different distribution companies on account of fatal accidents, it was observed that the distribution facilities of LESCO, PESCO, FESCO, and TESCO such as poles/ structures lack the earthing/ grounding, which is one of the major causes of occurrence of fatal accidents in their service territories. .

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023