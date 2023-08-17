Minister vows to rehabilitate drug addicts

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Bait ul-Mal Dr Javed Akram paid a detailed visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed in detail the measures taken to rehabilitate drug addicts on the streets of Lahore.

Secretary Health Ali Jaan Khan, Special Secretary Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Additional Technical Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Dr Ali Madih Hashmi, Punjab Institute of Mental Health and others were present.

Dr Javed Akram said that the health department, social welfare department, Baitul Mal and police department will play a fundamental role in the rehabilitation of drug addicts on the streets of Lahore. The establishment of a center called "Roshan Ghar" is also being run by the Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

He further said that for the rehabilitation of drug addicts on the streets of Lahore, the provision of treatment and medicines will be provided to Jinnah Hospital, rehabilitation measures will be ensured by the Department of Social Welfare and Beit Mal and the police department will ensure the security arrangements.

In the first phase, rehabilitation of 100 drug addicts is being ensured in Roshan Ghar. “We will try our best to rehabilitate drug addicts on the streets of Lahore and make them as a responsible citizen,” he said.

Ali Jan Khan said that the health department will provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Roshan Ghar. A committee has also been formed in this regard in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

