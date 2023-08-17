Railways hikes fares by 10pc on increase in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in fuel prices, Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced an increase of 10 percent in fares for all mail/express, intercity, shuttle, passenger trains, and saloons, effective 17 August 2023.

A notification issued by the PR stated that fares of all coaches of passenger trains and shuttle trains have been jacked up. The new prices will come into effect from August 17.

The government, the other day, following the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s recommendations has increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre amid an increase in global oil rates. The petrol has been hiked by Rs17.50 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs20 per litre.

“Petroleum prices in the international market have increased during the last fortnight. As a result, the consumer prices in Pakistan are also being revised,” the Finance Division said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Director of IT at Pakistan Railways will be in charge of implementing the fare increase for advance bookings on all mail/express and intercity trains, the notification said.

Travellers planning to book tickets will see the new fare reflected in the reservation systems. The updated fare table, which details the changes, will be available to the public on the official website of Pakistan Railways.

Furthermore, all booking and reservation offices, as well as railway stations, have been directed to implement and communicate this new fare structure to passengers. Also, fares will be rounded off, adhering to a guideline issued back in 2019, ensuring ease of transactions for passengers and ticketing staff alike.

Railway officials have emphasized the importance of accurate fare implementation. Any discrepancies, if noticed by station or commercial staff, should be reported within a week. Failure to do so will result in the staff being held accountable, the notification warns.

The reason behind the fare increase has not been detailed in the notification, leaving many to speculate on the factors driving this decision. Travellers are urged to verify the new fares on the official website or at railway stations before planning their trips.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023