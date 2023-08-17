Wahab directs demolition of illegal hydrants

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday directed Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation to demolish all illegal hydrants established at various city neighborhoods.

Presiding over a meeting at MD Secretariat Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation on water supply and drainage problems, the Mayor asked the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation officials to demolish and disconnect all illegal hydrants and connections across the city.

During the meeting, Wahab was informed about the problems faced by various town chairmen representing different Union Councils.

PPP leaders including Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader KMC Syed Najmi Alam, PP Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Town Chairman Sohrab Goth Lala Abdul Rahim were with him on this occasion.

In the meeting, CEO Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin, COO Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer Water Muhammad Hanif Baloch, Chief Engineer WTM Zafar Palijo, Chief Engineer Bulk Sikandar Zardari, including superintendent engineers of all districts and all concerned Executive Engineers attended.

Mayor Karachi while giving instructions to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation officials said that all the problems of water supply and drainage throughout the city including Sohrab Goth Town should be solved on a priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023