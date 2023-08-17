BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Qureshi urges Kakar to hold elections on time

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ensure the holding of timely elections in the country and also intended to challenge the Council of Common Interests (CCI)’s decision of a new census exercise in the court of law.

In a letter addressed to the caretaker prime minister, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared his party’s core committee’s concerns about the delay in holding of the general elections.

Qureshi apprised Kakar that his party intended to challenge the decision made by the CCI in the court, saying that polls cannot be delayed on the pretext of new delimitation practice under the new census.

“Time has come to put the country on the path of law and the Constitution. Democracy is based on the right of citizens to vote. The Constitution mandates holding of elections within 90 days in case of premature dissolution of the Assembly. Therefore, it is our insistence that you ensure the timely conduct of the elections,” Qureshi wrote to Kakar.

In his letter, Qureshi further stated that it is essential for the credibility of polls that a level playing field should be provided to all the political parties and candidates in the upcoming general elections.

In his letter, the PTI vice chairman felicitated Kakar for being appointed as the caretaker prime minister and extended his party’s cooperation to him in fulfilling the great responsibility assigned to him.

Qureshi further wrote that the country is on the verge of complete destruction of the constitution and the previous government used the intuitions to escape from accountability, alleging that the former rulers’ behaviour caused massive damage to the foundations of the state. He accused the former PDM government of using the state intuitions to keep PTI out of the election arena.

