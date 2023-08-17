NA Additional Secy felicitated

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf congratulated National Assembly Additional Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq for being nominated for presidential award.

Speaker Ashraf has said that the National Assembly is the most important Constitutional institution and its officers and officials are the valuable asset of this institution. The officers of this institution hold a prominent position due to their experience and abilities, he said.

He expressed these views while congratulating Additional Secretary National Assembly Muhammad Mushtaq on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan for being nominated for the presidential award.

The speaker said that competent and dutiful officers such as Muhammad Mushtaq are a beacon for all other officers and officials who have achieved a unique position in their organization and society, thanks to their abilities.

