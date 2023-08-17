PARTLY FACETIOUS: The retired are being left to their own devices

“There is one man who I simply cannot understand.” “Hey spend a night in jail where there is no air conditioner, the bathroom makes you wish to go to the fields instead and…”

“The man I am referring to is not in jail and has denounced no one.”

“OK, the retired are being left to their own devices or shall we say to the wealth that they may have accumulated through hard work…”

“Are you being facetious?”

“Good heavens no, OK perhaps corruption a la Pakistan style may not require brains or hard work…”

“Where does corruption entail brains or hard work?”

“Well in other countries you have to make sure that you are not caught because the penalties of being caught are…”

“That’s true while here you can retire and keep the wealth by remaining silent or you can denounce and keep the wealth or….”

“Don’t get despondent my friend anyway what I meant was that reaching the position where you can make wealth requires hard work…”

“If along the way to the top you were unable to amass wealth!”

“Well I guess nature will tell, so you will make wealth along the way to the top but when you reach the top the scale and range of accessing wealth is…is…as limitless as…”

“Let me quote Leo Tolstoy: life could be limitless joy if we would only take it for what it is, in the way it is given to us.”

“I don’t get it! Does this mean that we should take the life that is given to us as we scale up the ladder?”

“There you go but you sidetracked me when I said that I cannot understand the actions of one man I was referring to President Alvi.”

“Ahhhhhh.”

“Precisely. I mean why hasn’t he gone to visit The Man Who Must Remain Nameless in jail?’

“I reckon he is not allowed, only the Third Wife is allowed and that is because the power that be, actually believes that she needs to visit to refresh her hold....if you catch my drift.”

“But surely as the President he should dictate and…and…wait he is nearing the end of his term in any case so why not go with a roar.”

“The roars are now all meaows…but you do have a point, why doesn’t the guy visit The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and grants him a blanket pardon? I mean what does the President have to say about that!?”

“Meaow.”

