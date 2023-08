KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday continued to gain value but silver was unmoved on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs900 to Rs223800 per tola and Rs771 to Rs191872 per 10 grams.

Silver stood firm at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold and silver prices stood for $1905 and $22.78 per ounce, respectively, traders said.

