Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Engro Corporation 16.08.2023 11.00 Half Yearly Meeting in
Limited Wednesday A.M accounts for Progress
the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments