Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Kohinoor Spinning - - - - 09.09.2023 02.09.2023 to
Mills Limited 09.00.A.M. 09.09.2023
EOGM
Jauharabad Sugar - - - - 07.09.2023 31.08.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.30.A.M. 07.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
