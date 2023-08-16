BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow, S&P 500 higher ahead of Fed minutes

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2023 07:00pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Wednesday ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes, while major retailers report their quarterly results.

Investors will cull through minutes connected to the Fed’s July 26 interest rate hike, for clues on what to expect going forward.

Futures markets currently are betting that the central bank will hold rates steady at its next meeting in September.

Wall St falls on rate concerns fueled by retail sales data, big banks drop

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 35,108.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,447.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,612.70.

Stocks have been trading flat to down for much of August thus far, after a buoyant first seven months of 2023.

Target shares jumped 4.7 percent following a mixed earnings report in which the retailer announced better-than-expected quarterly results but trimmed back its full-year profit forecast on lower sales.

The big-box chain described its inventory position as much improved compared with last year when it had a glut of unwanted merchandise.

TJX, the parent of retail chains including TJ Maxx and Marshalls, gained 3.0 percent as it lifted full-year targets after topping profit forecasts.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street

Comments

1000 characters

Dow, S&P 500 higher ahead of Fed minutes

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply expectations

Read more stories