BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India approves $7bn plan for electric buses in nearly 170 cities

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:02pm
Photo: NDTV
Photo: NDTV

NEW DELHI: India approved plans on Wednesday to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities, along with charging and associated infrastructure facilities, at an estimated cost of nearly 580 billion rupees ($7 billion) for a decade.

The federal government will fund 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of the cost of the scheme, based on a public-private partnership model, but it was not immediately clear if funds for the rest would come from state governments or private companies.

Shares of companies that investors expect to benefit from the plan rose after the news. Electric bus makers Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto closed up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively.

Tata Motors finished up 1.9%, while Ashok Leyland, which has a unit making electric buses, jumped 2.5% before settling up 0.9%.

Pursuing plans for a fleet of 50,000 electric buses nationwide in the next few years, at an estimated cost of $12 billion, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been aggregating demand from state governments and issuing contracts or tenders inviting bids from companies.

The cabinet also approved seven railway tracking projects worth 325 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) to boost connectivity and mobility across nine states.

India electric bus Indian electric bus

Comments

1000 characters

India approves $7bn plan for electric buses in nearly 170 cities

Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Sitara Peroxide shuts plant for another three weeks

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply expectations

Read more stories