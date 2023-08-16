BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.87%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.56%)
FABL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HBL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
MLCF 30.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.97%)
OGDC 99.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.32%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
PIOC 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.04%)
PPL 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.6%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.77%)
BR30 17,225 Decreased By -211.7 (-1.21%)
KSE100 48,226 Decreased By -340.1 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,159 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.7%)
Australia shares fall most in about 6 weeks on Fed rates, China economy woes

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 10:03am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares posted their biggest drop in about six weeks on Wednesday, as concerns about China’s sluggish economic growth and uncertainty over future policy direction of the US Federal Reserve dented investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2% to 7,218.3 by 0033 GMT, its worst intraday loss since July 7.

The benchmark also touched its lowest level in five weeks.

Investors gauged if the Fed might have to go on longer on its rate-hiking path to tame inflation after US retail sales increased by 0.7% in July, ahead of the 0.4% boost economists had anticipated.

A deepening concern around China’s economy, policy options and financial markets also weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Technology stocks tracked overnight Wall Street losses, plunging 3% to post their worst day in four weeks.

Sector majors and ASX-listed shares of Block dropped 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Banks also slid almost 2% and were on track for biggest losses since May 4. The “big four” banks slid between 1.3% and 3.7%.

Australia shares set for worst day in nearly 2 weeks as banks, miners weigh

Miners slipped 2%, while traders weighed China’s latest wave of disappointing data against the outlook for rising imports and pressure on Beijing for more stimulus.

Dexus shares were set to lose most in 7 months, shedding 2.6% as the real estate firm flagged challenges in fiscal 2024 and swung to an annual loss.

Bucking the trend, Bapcor was the biggest gainer on ASX 200, adding 5.5% as the vehicle parts producer’s net profit after tax for fiscal 2023 came in line with brokerage Citi’s estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.9% to 11,713.87.

Shares of construction materials maker Fletcher Building fell 9.5% after its annual profit nearly halved and it warned about a decline in overall sale volumes in fiscal 2024.

Australian stocks

