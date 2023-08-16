Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the concerned authorities to work on the ongoing projects on priority and to prepare and present a briefing on the proposed projects.

The caretaker premier was given a briefing on the important issues of various ministries.

The meeting was informed in detail about the ongoing work on the Panjra Bridge on the Quetta-Sukkur highway and the bridge on the Quetta-Zhob-Shahrah.

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

The meeting was told that the work on the reconstruction of the Panjra Bridge which was destroyed in floods last year will be started from next month.

After the floods last year, a causeway was built for the traffic passing at the site, which removed the traffic disruption, the meeting was further told.

The meeting was informed that the time required for the construction of the new bridge, which is 15 meters high and about 12 meters wide, is estimated to be nine months.

The prime minister directed to reduce the time required for the construction of the bridge.

The meeting was further informed that along with the construction of Panjra Bridge, the 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar road and the 188-km long Dhadar-Jacobabad road will also be reconstructed and renovated, which will not only save time and fuel but also ensure smooth traffic flow.

The meeting was also informed about the ongoing repair work on the bridge. It was told that the repair work of the 282-meter-long Sawar Bridge is in the final stages.

The meeting was told that the work on the reconstruction of this bridge will also be started soon, in which the required period has been estimated at six months.

