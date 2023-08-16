BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.63%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,420 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

Zaheer Abbasi Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the concerned authorities to work on the ongoing projects on priority and to prepare and present a briefing on the proposed projects.

The caretaker premier was given a briefing on the important issues of various ministries.

The meeting was informed in detail about the ongoing work on the Panjra Bridge on the Quetta-Sukkur highway and the bridge on the Quetta-Zhob-Shahrah.

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

The meeting was told that the work on the reconstruction of the Panjra Bridge which was destroyed in floods last year will be started from next month.

After the floods last year, a causeway was built for the traffic passing at the site, which removed the traffic disruption, the meeting was further told.

The meeting was informed that the time required for the construction of the new bridge, which is 15 meters high and about 12 meters wide, is estimated to be nine months.

The prime minister directed to reduce the time required for the construction of the bridge.

The meeting was further informed that along with the construction of Panjra Bridge, the 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar road and the 188-km long Dhadar-Jacobabad road will also be reconstructed and renovated, which will not only save time and fuel but also ensure smooth traffic flow.

The meeting was also informed about the ongoing repair work on the bridge. It was told that the repair work of the 282-meter-long Sawar Bridge is in the final stages.

The meeting was told that the work on the reconstruction of this bridge will also be started soon, in which the required period has been estimated at six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

floods development projects construction work Floods in Pakistan caretaker government bridge construction Interim PM caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories