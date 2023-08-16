BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.63%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,420 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Zaheer Abbasi Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government seeks to impose Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on K-Electric (KE) to recover Rs24.5 billion.

As soon as the public hearing regarding the motion of the federal government with respect to the recommendation of consumer end tariff for K-Electric started at National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), some members expressed reservations about the performance of the Power Division.

Some members questioned how the National Electricity Policy 2021 can be enforced in the back years of 2019-20 to impose Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on the KE tariff to recover Rs24.5 billion.

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Additionally, they added that the Power Division must ask the Finance Ministry whether this amount of Rs24.5 billion has been accounted for in the budget or not and if it is accounted for in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget then there is no justification to impose this surcharge.

A member added that his understanding was that this amount has already been accounted for by the Ministry of Finance in the budget.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) added that the law allows the federal government to put a surcharge if it is within the limit of 10 percent.

The hearing was informed that the policy has been approved to implement a uniform tariff immediately to the KE and this one-off surcharge is being imposed to recover some portion of 2019 quarterly adjustment. The meeting was informed that the uniformity of tariff would be implemented immediately besides there is no old tariff left to recover, after the imposition of the proposed surcharge.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) stated that only Rs24.5 billion is being recovered of 2019 by imposing a surcharge, whereas, as far as subsidy is concerned it is being provided continuously. In the last five years, the Nepra was told that Rs416billion subsidy was provided to the consumers of KE and even now Rs10 per unit subsidy is being given to the KE industrial consumers.

The federal government (Power Division) further stated that for the ongoing fiscal year, the government has earmarked Rs976billion subsidy for the power sector, of which, Rs298 billion are for KE.

The decision of the hearing was reserved by the authority to be announced in the next few days. The public hearing was presided over by Waseem Mukhtar, chairman Nepra. Nepra members, Engr Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan, Mutahar Niaz Rana and Amna Ahmed were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra Federal Government power tariff finance ministry power sector Power Division KE consumers K-Electric units of electricity

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories