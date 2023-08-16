BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
Georgia hits Trump with racketeering charges in election subversion case

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump faced a new set of legal woes on Tuesday after a Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge the former US president in a scheme for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charge Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination and 18 associates for a scheme intended to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

