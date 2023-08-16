Georgia hits Trump with racketeering charges in election subversion case

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump faced a new set of legal woes on Tuesday after a Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge the former US president in a scheme for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charge Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination and 18 associates for a scheme intended to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.