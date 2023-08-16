BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
Contempt of ECP case: Fawad tenders apology

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday tendered apology in a contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) case, as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja adjourned further hearing of the case till August 24.

The former information minister, who parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the May 9 events, appeared before a five-member bench of the ECP headed by CEC Raja in a contempt case against the ECP. Fawad Chaudhry was accompanied by his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry in the hearing.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry told the bench that the ECP in its previous order had objected over the language of his earlier apology submitted to the Commission. “Therefore, allow me to submit another apology with updated text and language,” he prayed and submitted the apology to the election body.

The CEC adjourned the hearing till August 24 with the observation that the bench will issue its order on its next hearing.

Talking to media, Fawad Chaudhry criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that everyone is aware of what the two parties had done with the Constitution.

He said that there are least chances of holding of general elections on time, adding that now it is going to be the exercise of the countrywide census followed by delimitation process. “If there is going to be census followed by delimitation process, it means the polls will not be held on time,” he said. He also stated that they are going to challenge the exercise of new census in the court.

He said that the announcement of the new census exercise is a “plunder” on the right of Punjab, adding that there is likely a reduction of seats in the country’s major province in light of the new census. He also stated that the position of the politicians belonging to Punjab is disappointing, adding that he would challenge the census in court.

