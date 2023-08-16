Caretaker PM: ‘Selection of Kakar is an honour for Balochistan’

KARACHI: The Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai and the office bearers of Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry have extended heartfelt congratulations to Anwar ul Haq Kakar on the appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

They said that the appointment of Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Interim Prime Minister of the country is an honour for the people of Balochistan. They said Anwar ul Haq Kakar is highly educated and seasoned politician.

