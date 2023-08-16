BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.61%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.63%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PRL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,411 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 48,512 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
Aug 16, 2023
Pakistan

Caretaker PM: ‘Selection of Kakar is an honour for Balochistan’

Press Release Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai and the office bearers of Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry have extended heartfelt congratulations to Anwar ul Haq Kakar on the appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

They said that the appointment of Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Interim Prime Minister of the country is an honour for the people of Balochistan. They said Anwar ul Haq Kakar is highly educated and seasoned politician.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI Anwar ul Haq Kakar caretaker PM Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai

