Nawaz calls party leaders’ meeting in London

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a meeting of his party senior leader in London, to discuss the country’s current political situation and plans for his return to Pakistan.

The PML-N leaders who were asked to reach London included former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that the London meeting will lay focus on legal and political deliberations regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif intends to come back to the country in the third week of September, the sources added.

Moreover, chief organiser Maryam Nawaz held an organisational meeting of the party’s Youth Wing, to interview candidates for the posts of ‘Youth Coordinators’ in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Interviews of candidates from Bannu, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand and Kohat divisions were conducted in the meeting.

