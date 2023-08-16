BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 48,565.75
High:                      48,794.12
Low:                       48,293.02
Net Change:                   141.35
Volume (000):                123,699
Value (000):               7,160,974
Makt Cap (000)         1,709,053,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,083.82
NET CH                     (+) 65.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,142.44
NET CH                      (+) 11.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,463.63
NET CH                     (-) 22.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,425.47
NET CH                      (+) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,463.82
NET CH                      (-) 5.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,976.14
NET CH                    (+) 122.57
------------------------------------
As on:                   15-Aug-2023
====================================

