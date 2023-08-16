Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,565.75
High: 48,794.12
Low: 48,293.02
Net Change: 141.35
Volume (000): 123,699
Value (000): 7,160,974
Makt Cap (000) 1,709,053,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,083.82
NET CH (+) 65.57
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,142.44
NET CH (+) 11.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,463.63
NET CH (-) 22.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,425.47
NET CH (+) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,463.82
NET CH (-) 5.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,976.14
NET CH (+) 122.57
------------------------------------
As on: 15-Aug-2023
====================================
