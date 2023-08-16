KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,565.75 High: 48,794.12 Low: 48,293.02 Net Change: 141.35 Volume (000): 123,699 Value (000): 7,160,974 Makt Cap (000) 1,709,053,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,083.82 NET CH (+) 65.57 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,142.44 NET CH (+) 11.9 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,463.63 NET CH (-) 22.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,425.47 NET CH (+) 6.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,463.82 NET CH (-) 5.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,976.14 NET CH (+) 122.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-Aug-2023 ====================================

