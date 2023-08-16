Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
Tri-Pack Films Ltd. 15.08.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Tuesday P.M accounts for Progress
the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
Exide Pakistan Ltd. 15.08.2023 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Tuesday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period
ended March
31,2023
