BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
FABL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
GGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.08%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.39%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 74.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.87%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 99.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 20.1 (0.41%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By -27 (-0.15%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Tri-Pack Films Ltd.    15.08.2023       02.30       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
                       Tuesday          P.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period
                                                    Ended June
                                                    30, 2023
Exide Pakistan Ltd.    15.08.2023       03.00       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Tuesday          P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period
                                                    ended March
                                                    31,2023
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS Board meetings in progress

Comments

1000 characters

Board meetings in progress

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories