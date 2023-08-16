BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
DGKC 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.28%)
FABL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.83%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
OGDC 100.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 99.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By 1.9 (0.04%)
BR30 17,403 Decreased By -34 (-0.19%)
KSE100 48,524 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,284 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis            -             -             -               -       05.09.2023     29.08.2023 to
Pakistan Limited                                                              10.30.A.M.        05.09.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Tri-Star Mutual Fund      -             -             -               -       04.09.2023     28.08.2023 to
                                                                              09.00.A.M.        04.09.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories