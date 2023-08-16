Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sanofi-Aventis - - - - 05.09.2023 29.08.2023 to
Pakistan Limited 10.30.A.M. 05.09.2023
EOGM
Tri-Star Mutual Fund - - - - 04.09.2023 28.08.2023 to
09.00.A.M. 04.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments