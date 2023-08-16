BAFL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
BIPL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.05%)
DGKC 52.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.94%)
FABL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HBL 101.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.78%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.94%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
PIOC 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.65%)
PPL 74.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
SSGC 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 99.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,928 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 17,408 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,483 Decreased By -83.2 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,249 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.18%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 15, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Aug-23      11-Aug-23      10-Aug-23       9-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103365       0.103409       0.103546       0.103852
Euro                             0.819495       0.823349       0.822676        0.82006
Japanese yen                   0.00516796                    0.00519084       0.005217
U.K. pound                       0.952317       0.951445        0.95348       0.952288
U.S. dollar                      0.749767       0.748227       0.746598       0.747684
Algerian dinar                 0.00551918     0.00551408     0.00550471       0.005507
Australian dollar                0.485474       0.487994       0.488648       0.490182
Botswana pula                   0.0552578      0.0554436      0.0552483       0.055403
Brazilian real                   0.151545       0.152974         0.1539       0.152561
Brunei dollar                    0.553456        0.55453       0.554185
Canadian dollar                  0.556992       0.556592       0.556789       0.556685
Chilean peso                   0.00087867     0.00087851     0.00086947       0.000866
Czech koruna                    0.0340881      0.0341547      0.0339517       0.033742
Danish krone                     0.109977       0.110501       0.110409       0.110059
Indian rupee                   0.00903855     0.00903878     0.00901283       0.009028
Israeli New Shekel               0.201334       0.200974       0.200806       0.201207
Korean won                     0.00056753       0.000568     0.00056633        0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43747                       2.42875        2.43308
Malaysian ringgit                0.162533       0.163351       0.163244       0.163268
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164187      0.0164822      0.0164457       0.016481
Mexican peso                    0.0439303      0.0440017      0.0440346       0.043784
New Zealand dollar               0.447086       0.450059       0.452513       0.452797
Norwegian krone                 0.0716719      0.0720814      0.0735949       0.073178
Omani rial                        1.94998                       1.94174        1.94456
Peruvian sol                     0.203433       0.203322       0.202569
Philippine peso                 0.0133401      0.0132876      0.0132615        0.01329
Polish zloty                     0.185013       0.184743        0.18425       0.184195
Qatari riyal                      0.20598                      0.205109       0.205408
Russian ruble                   0.0074205     0.00761891     0.00767478       0.007676
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199938                      0.199093       0.199382
Singapore dollar                 0.553456        0.55453       0.554185
South African rand               0.039524      0.0396426      0.0397275
Swedish krona                   0.0691036      0.0699493       0.070142       0.070017
Swiss franc                      0.855215       0.854384       0.855014       0.852839
Thai baht                                      0.0213012      0.0212645       0.021392
Trinidadian dollar               0.111305        0.11077       0.110691
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204157                      0.203294        0.20359
Uruguayan peso                  0.0196521       0.019751      0.0197544       0.019701
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit SDR Rates

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

