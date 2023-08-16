WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 15, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Aug-23 11-Aug-23 10-Aug-23 9-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103365 0.103409 0.103546 0.103852 Euro 0.819495 0.823349 0.822676 0.82006 Japanese yen 0.00516796 0.00519084 0.005217 U.K. pound 0.952317 0.951445 0.95348 0.952288 U.S. dollar 0.749767 0.748227 0.746598 0.747684 Algerian dinar 0.00551918 0.00551408 0.00550471 0.005507 Australian dollar 0.485474 0.487994 0.488648 0.490182 Botswana pula 0.0552578 0.0554436 0.0552483 0.055403 Brazilian real 0.151545 0.152974 0.1539 0.152561 Brunei dollar 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185 Canadian dollar 0.556992 0.556592 0.556789 0.556685 Chilean peso 0.00087867 0.00087851 0.00086947 0.000866 Czech koruna 0.0340881 0.0341547 0.0339517 0.033742 Danish krone 0.109977 0.110501 0.110409 0.110059 Indian rupee 0.00903855 0.00903878 0.00901283 0.009028 Israeli New Shekel 0.201334 0.200974 0.200806 0.201207 Korean won 0.00056753 0.000568 0.00056633 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43747 2.42875 2.43308 Malaysian ringgit 0.162533 0.163351 0.163244 0.163268 Mauritian rupee 0.0164187 0.0164822 0.0164457 0.016481 Mexican peso 0.0439303 0.0440017 0.0440346 0.043784 New Zealand dollar 0.447086 0.450059 0.452513 0.452797 Norwegian krone 0.0716719 0.0720814 0.0735949 0.073178 Omani rial 1.94998 1.94174 1.94456 Peruvian sol 0.203433 0.203322 0.202569 Philippine peso 0.0133401 0.0132876 0.0132615 0.01329 Polish zloty 0.185013 0.184743 0.18425 0.184195 Qatari riyal 0.20598 0.205109 0.205408 Russian ruble 0.0074205 0.00761891 0.00767478 0.007676 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199938 0.199093 0.199382 Singapore dollar 0.553456 0.55453 0.554185 South African rand 0.039524 0.0396426 0.0397275 Swedish krona 0.0691036 0.0699493 0.070142 0.070017 Swiss franc 0.855215 0.854384 0.855014 0.852839 Thai baht 0.0213012 0.0212645 0.021392 Trinidadian dollar 0.111305 0.11077 0.110691 U.A.E. dirham 0.204157 0.203294 0.20359 Uruguayan peso 0.0196521 0.019751 0.0197544 0.019701 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

