BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.24%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.01%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.71%)
FABL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.47%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.48%)
HBL 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.32%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.11%)
PAEL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
PIOC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.05%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -254.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Independence Day Celebration by Haier

Sponsored Content Published 16 Aug, 2023 02:30pm

Amidst the vibrant colors of patriotism, Haier, a leading home appliances brand of Pakistan, celebrated this year’s Independence Day with immense enthusiasm. The day resonated with unity, pride, and a profound commitment to the nation. The festivities began with the uplifting sight of the national flag being hoisted, symbolizing unity and freedom.

The occasion was marked by the cutting of a resplendent cake, embodying 76 years of Pakistan’s progress. The employees gathered and celebrated the joy of Independence Day by taking part in decor and wore green & white to cherish the freedom spirit.

Under the campaign, initiated by Haier, ‘Haier ka Watan se Ehed,’ the brand showcased its dedication to sustainable CSR practices. The campaign highlighted Haier’s numerous green initiatives, emphasizing responsible consumption and ecological preservation. The employees and other community members also took part in the tree plantation drive which was organized near the Haier Production facility.

Haier not only envisions a greener Pakistan but actively involves its employees in this noble cause. The employees, as the heart of the Haier family, are integral to the brand’s commitment to a more eco-conscious future. Each year, Haier actively participates in initiatives like tree planting, waste reduction, and community clean-up drives, serving as exemplary role models for sustainable living within their communities.

Through ‘Haier ka Watan se Ehed,’ the brand reaffirmed its pledge to stand alongside Pakistan, contributing to its growth and pledging a more eco-conscious future. As Pakistan embarks on another year of advancement, Haier’s dedication remains a symbol of shared values and aspirations.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

1000 characters

Independence Day Celebration by Haier

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Intra-day update: KSE-100 sees selling pressure amid inflation concerns

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Burger King says tomatoes on ‘vacation’ as India battles food inflation

Oil steadies as China fears counter tighter US supply

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Economic policies: Kakar says will ensure continuity

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Read more stories