Independence Day Celebration by Haier

Amidst the vibrant colors of patriotism, Haier, a leading home appliances brand of Pakistan, celebrated this year’s Independence Day with immense enthusiasm. The day resonated with unity, pride, and a profound commitment to the nation. The festivities began with the uplifting sight of the national flag being hoisted, symbolizing unity and freedom.

The occasion was marked by the cutting of a resplendent cake, embodying 76 years of Pakistan’s progress. The employees gathered and celebrated the joy of Independence Day by taking part in decor and wore green & white to cherish the freedom spirit.

Under the campaign, initiated by Haier, ‘Haier ka Watan se Ehed,’ the brand showcased its dedication to sustainable CSR practices. The campaign highlighted Haier’s numerous green initiatives, emphasizing responsible consumption and ecological preservation. The employees and other community members also took part in the tree plantation drive which was organized near the Haier Production facility.

Haier not only envisions a greener Pakistan but actively involves its employees in this noble cause. The employees, as the heart of the Haier family, are integral to the brand’s commitment to a more eco-conscious future. Each year, Haier actively participates in initiatives like tree planting, waste reduction, and community clean-up drives, serving as exemplary role models for sustainable living within their communities.

Through ‘Haier ka Watan se Ehed,’ the brand reaffirmed its pledge to stand alongside Pakistan, contributing to its growth and pledging a more eco-conscious future. As Pakistan embarks on another year of advancement, Haier’s dedication remains a symbol of shared values and aspirations.