Caretaker PM vows to boost foreign investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has vowed to take the required actions to boost foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Radio Pakistan reported.

SIFC was established by the recently departed PDM-led government to attract investment in agriculture, information technology, mining and minerals, energy, and defence.

The interim premier earlier on Tuesday presided over a number of meetings related to issues involving various ministries in Islamabad.

According to the prime minister, the caretaker administration will continue to implement programmes aimed at revitalising the nation’s economy as well.

He declared that ongoing public welfare initiatives would not be interrupted.

PM Kakar gave instructions to ensure the presence of top-notch facilities in the health and education sectors.

Regarding the tax and revenue sectors, the prime minister gave stern instructions to implement the reforms to increase the country’s tax collection.

Kakar stated that the caretaker setup would focus on independence and the de-regulation process for economic stability.

He requested a full report on the reform process in each department and received a detailed briefing on the nation’s economic situation.