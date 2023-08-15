BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
FABL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
GGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 86.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.08%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.39%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 74.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.87%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 99.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.8 (0.51%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 4.7 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 ekes out gain amid choppy trading

  • Investors await fresh triggers to fuel stronger movement
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2023 08:16pm

Trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 remained choppy throughout the day on Tuesday, allowing the index to close with a little gain of 0.29%.

The KSE-100 started the day negative. Some buying helped the index reach an intra-day high of 48,794.13, but profit-taking curbed the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 48,565.75, up by 141.35 points or 0.29%.

“The equity market consolidated today in the absence of positive triggers,” brokerage house Ismail Securities stated in its market report.

In the last session on Friday, the KSE-100 had witnessed a bullish momentum in the opening hours of trading, with the index making a gain of over 600 points or 1.29% at close.

On Tuesday, technology & communication, power generation & distribution, and fertiliser sectors remained major contributors, the brokerage house added.

In a major development, Air Link Communication‘s scrip at the bourse jumped to close at Rs25.07. Business Recorder had earlier reported that capacity utilisation at Air Link’s plant in Kot Lakhpat, Lahore has improved, and expected to grow in the coming months.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee closed at its weakest level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market since May 11, depreciating 1.03% on Tuesday. At close, the rupee settled at 291.5, as per the State Bank of Pakistan. This is its weakest closing since May 11 this year, when the rupee settled near the 299 level.

Meanwhile, volume on the all-share index decreased to 251.6 million from 368.3 million in the last session.

The value of shares also fell to Rs9 billion from Rs17 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Limited remained the volume leader with 32.2 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 26.2 million shares and Dewan Motors with 16.9 million shares.

Shares of 340 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 160 registered an increase, 155 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 ekes out gain amid choppy trading

Rupee falls to 291.5 against US dollar, its weakest closing in inter-bank market since May 11

Inter-bank & open markets: exchange rate gap starts to breach IMF-defined limit

Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Oil drops over 1% on worries about Chinese economy

Sri Lanka scraps $3.85bn foreign-funded oil refinery

Gold prices increase Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65

Read more stories