Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with civil awards

Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui along with musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were among recipients of civil awards conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday, August 14.

The investiture ceremony is slated to take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024.

President Alvi announced a list of 694 individuals, including Pakistani and foreign nationals, who will be conferred with civil awards for their contributions to their respective fields.

The list included individuals across the arts, entertainment, journalism, education and health fields, while others were honored for public service.

Musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was bestowed with the ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz,’ for his profound contributions to Sufi and classical music, while filmmaker Bilal Lashari will receive the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz.’

Others in the entertainment industry slated to be honored include actor Adnan Siddiqui earning a ‘Pride of Performance’, and Sajal Ali who will be awarded the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.’

The list also includes other notable names such as dancer Sheema Karmani, and singers Shazia Manzoor, Ajab Gul, Fizza Ali Meerza, and Khalid Bin Shaheen.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Mr. Rahat Ali Khan (qawwali/singing)

Mr. Mohammad Ahmed Shah (culture)

Mr. Muhammad Anwar Masood (poetry)

Mr. Bilal Lashari (direction, cinematography, script writing)

Mr. Satish Anand (film Production/ distribution)

Mr. Javed Bashir Ahmad (singing)

Mr. Faakhir Mehmood (singing)

Ms. Shabnam (singing)

President’s Award for Pride of Performance

Mr. Gulab Khel (rubab playing)

Ms. Shazia Manzoor (singing)

Ms. Dhai Bai alias Mai Dhai (singing)

Mr. Hamayoon Khan (singing)

Mr. Inayat Hussain Bhatti (late) (film acting, production, direction, script writing)

Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Attre (music composition)

Mr. Ajab Gul Arts (acting/direction)

Mr. Ishrat Abass (theater/radio/actor)

Mr. Shakir Zeb (music direction)

Mr. Qadir Bux Mithoo (comedy)

Mr. Mehboob Ali (artist, designer)

Ms. Mussarrat Kalanchvi (urdu/seraiki fiction and play writing)

Mr. Adnan Siddiqui (acting)

Mr. Mashkoor Raza (painting)

Ms. Zubaida (Naghma) (film artist)

Mr. Hassan Askari (film direction/writing)

Ms. Sheema Karmani (classical dancing/choreography)

Mr. Naseer Baig Mirza (compering, writing, production)

Mr. Ajab Khan (calligraphy, painting)

Mr. Baqir Abbas (flute playing)

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Qamar (naat khawani)

Ms. Sajal Ali (acting)

Syeda Mehrbano Kazim (Alias Juggan Kazim) (anchoring/acting)

Mr. Abdul Batin Farooqi (acting)

Mr. Almas Khan Khalil (folk pashto singing)

Mr. Fazal Wahab Dard (singing)

Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan (classical singing)

Mr. Imran Aziz Mian (qawwali)

Dr. Khalid Bin Shaheen (acting/production)

Mr. Shahzad Rafique (film direction)

Ms. Fizza Ali Meerza (production/screen writing)

Mr. Amjad Sheikh (film production/distribution)

Mr. Abdul Wasay Chaudhary (film/drama acting)

Mr. Farooq Hassan (host)

