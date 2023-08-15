BAFL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with civil awards

  • Ceremony to take place March 23, 2024
BR Life & Style Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 04:36pm

Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui along with musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were among recipients of civil awards conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday, August 14.

The investiture ceremony is slated to take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024.

President Alvi announced a list of 694 individuals, including Pakistani and foreign nationals, who will be conferred with civil awards for their contributions to their respective fields.

The list included individuals across the arts, entertainment, journalism, education and health fields, while others were honored for public service.

Musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was bestowed with the ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz,’ for his profound contributions to Sufi and classical music, while filmmaker Bilal Lashari will receive the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz.’

Others in the entertainment industry slated to be honored include actor Adnan Siddiqui earning a ‘Pride of Performance’, and Sajal Ali who will be awarded the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.’

Sajal Ali, Iman Vellani feature in Eastern Eye’s ‘Top 30 under 30 Asians’ list

The list also includes other notable names such as dancer Sheema Karmani, and singers Shazia Manzoor, Ajab Gul, Fizza Ali Meerza, and Khalid Bin Shaheen.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz

  • Mr. Rahat Ali Khan (qawwali/singing)

  • Mr. Mohammad Ahmed Shah (culture)

  • Mr. Muhammad Anwar Masood (poetry)

  • Mr. Bilal Lashari (direction, cinematography, script writing)

  • Mr. Satish Anand (film Production/ distribution)

  • Mr. Javed Bashir Ahmad (singing)

  • Mr. Faakhir Mehmood (singing)

  • Ms. Shabnam (singing)

President’s Award for Pride of Performance

  • Mr. Gulab Khel (rubab playing)

  • Ms. Shazia Manzoor (singing)

  • Ms. Dhai Bai alias Mai Dhai (singing)

  • Mr. Hamayoon Khan (singing)

  • Mr. Inayat Hussain Bhatti (late) (film acting, production, direction, script writing)

  • Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Attre (music composition)

  • Mr. Ajab Gul Arts (acting/direction)

  • Mr. Ishrat Abass (theater/radio/actor)

  • Mr. Shakir Zeb (music direction)

  • Mr. Qadir Bux Mithoo (comedy)

  • Mr. Mehboob Ali (artist, designer)

  • Ms. Mussarrat Kalanchvi (urdu/seraiki fiction and play writing)

  • Mr. Adnan Siddiqui (acting)

  • Mr. Mashkoor Raza (painting)

  • Ms. Zubaida (Naghma) (film artist)

  • Mr. Hassan Askari (film direction/writing)

  • Ms. Sheema Karmani (classical dancing/choreography)

  • Mr. Naseer Baig Mirza (compering, writing, production)

  • Mr. Ajab Khan (calligraphy, painting)

  • Mr. Baqir Abbas (flute playing)

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

  • Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Qamar (naat khawani)

  • Ms. Sajal Ali (acting)

  • Syeda Mehrbano Kazim (Alias Juggan Kazim) (anchoring/acting)

  • Mr. Abdul Batin Farooqi (acting)

  • Mr. Almas Khan Khalil (folk pashto singing)

  • Mr. Fazal Wahab Dard (singing)

  • Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan (classical singing)

  • Mr. Imran Aziz Mian (qawwali)

  • Dr. Khalid Bin Shaheen (acting/production)

  • Mr. Shahzad Rafique (film direction)

  • Ms. Fizza Ali Meerza (production/screen writing)

  • Mr. Amjad Sheikh (film production/distribution)

  • Mr. Abdul Wasay Chaudhary (film/drama acting)

  • Mr. Farooq Hassan (host)

Dubai: Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perform at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

