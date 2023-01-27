AVN 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.83%)
Jan 27, 2023
Life & Style

Sajal Ali, Iman Vellani feature in Eastern Eye’s 'Top 30 under 30 Asians' list

BR Life & Style Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 05:08pm
Pakistani artists Sajal Ali and Asim Azhar were included in UK publication Eastern Eye’s annual ‘Top 30 under 30 Asians’ list that also featured Iman Vellani as among the trailblazers who have made a mark in the industry in the past year.

The publication, citing how the artists are “breaking boundaries, expanding horizons, shattering glass ceilings, and delighting audiences with their amazing performances”, released the list this week.

‘No boundaries for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love to’ work in a Pakistani movie

Pakistan actor Sajal Ali was honoured for her breakout international role in Jemima Khan’s newly-released film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Ali was also featured in Eastern Eye’s Top 50 Asian Celebrities in 2021, alongside actors Riz Ahmed and Kumail Nanjiani.

Iman Vellani, the Canadian-Muslim actor who played ‘Ms. Marvel’ in the very new Marvel Studios’ mini-series, also featured ‘Top 30 under 30 Asians’.

The rest of this list included actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Kinza Hashmi along with Pakistani-American actress Sophiya Ali and Faisal Shaikh.

‘Joyland’ actor Sarwat Gilani speaks on Pakistan-India relations, cross-border cultural exchange

Singer and composer Azaan Sami Khan, rapper Asim Riaz and singer Asim Azhar were also featured amongst the top Asians artists.

Across the border, Indian actor Alia Bhatt was recognised for her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone,’ while ‘Bridgerton’s’ Simone Ashley was also mentioned.

Star of hit Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was also honoured for her breakout performance and upcoming film role.

Iman Vellani Sajal Ali Eastern Eye

