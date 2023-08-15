BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 102.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
MLCF 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
OGDC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PPL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.85%)
PRL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
TRG 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
UNITY 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By 31.3 (0.64%)
BR30 17,533 Increased By 69.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 48,659 Increased By 234.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,316 Increased By 113.7 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars get a reprieve as China eases rates, support shaky

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 12:54pm

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars got a much needed lift on Tuesday as a surprise policy easing in China revived hopes that meaningful stimulus was on the way, even as data from the Asian giant proved worryingly weak.

The cuts in key rates helped offset dismal readings on China’s retail sales and industrial output, though markets would really like to see Beijing use fiscal spending to get demand going.

China is the main export market for Australia and New Zealand and a major driver of prices for their resources.

The rate cut was enough to help the Aussie bounce 0.3% to $0.6504 and away from a nine-month low of $0.6454, though a move above $0.6560 is needed to put it on steadier ground.

The kiwi inched up to $0.5986 and off another nine-month trough at $0.5944, but faces resistance above $0.5990.

Not helping the Aussie was domestic data showing wage growth slowed unexpectedly to 3.6% in the June quarter, soothing fears of an imminent price-wage spiral.

Analysts expect a stronger reading for this quarter, but those figures are not due until mid-November and possibly too late to affect the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) thinking on interest rates.

Minutes of the central bank’s August policy meeting out on Tuesday hinted that it might be done hiking as the board thought it “credible” that inflation would subside with rates as they were.

“From here the window is narrowing to what data flow could force another rate hike, given we expect the activity side of the economy to weaken,” said Belinda Allen, a senior economist at CBA. Third-quarter inflation figures are due on Oct. 25 and the wages report on Nov. 15.

“At this stage, we do not see these printing above expectations and forcing the RBA to lift the cash rate again,” said Allen. Markets have split the difference and imply around a 50-50 chance of one more hike by year end.

Australia, NZ dollars plumb nine-month lows on China woes

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds its next meeting on Wednesday and is considered certain to keep rates at 5.5%. An RBNZ survey of households out on Tuesday showed past hikes were working as intended, with expected inflation two years ahead falling to 3% from 5.0%.

“We expect that the RBNZ will keep rates on hold and reiterate their intention to remain on hold for an extended period,” said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac.

“Today’s data was a tick in favour of a more ‘dovish’ policy statement.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars get a reprieve as China eases rates, support shaky

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories