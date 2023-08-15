BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.98%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.57%)
DGKC 53.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 102.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.13%)
LOTCHEM 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-5.11%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
OGDC 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.4%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
PPL 74.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.82%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By 30.6 (0.62%)
BR30 17,532 Increased By 67.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,671 Increased By 246.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,317 Increased By 114.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Modi says peace returning to strife-torn Manipur

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 12:39pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday peace was returning to the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur where at least 180 people have been killed and tens of thousands forced from their homes in sectarian clashes since May.

The federal government has deployed security forces to the hilly state bordering Myanmar governed by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party to quell the violence, which comes as he is looking to secure a third term in a general election due by May next year.

“For some days now, we are getting reports of extended peace. The country is with the people of Manipur.

The country wants the people of Manipur to hold on to the peace of the last few days and take it forward,“ Modi said in an Independence Day speech from the ramparts of New Delhi’s Red Fort.

The violence between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki began over competition for government benefits linked to education, jobs and influence.

Among those killed have been 21 women. Numerous incidents of rape have grabbed global attention and raised questions about the ability of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure security.

Modi condemned the sexual assault of women in Manipur and promised tough action but opposition parties accuse his government of dividing the state and not doing enough to end the clashes.

The government rejects those accusations and defeated an opposition vote of no-confidence motion over the handling of conflict last Thursday.

“The state and federal governments are working very hard and will continue to work hard to resolve this peacefully,” Modi said. Civil rights group in Manipur say thousands of people who have fled from their homes are too scared to return and the restoration of normalcy requires financial aid and legal support.

In his address, Modi listed the social, economic and pro-poor policies implemented during his nine years of rule and said his commitment to growth and making India an economic powerhouse would be sustained after securing a third term.

Narendra Modi India Myanmar Manipur state Christian Kuki

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Modi says peace returning to strife-torn Manipur

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories