JI holds flag-hoisting ceremony

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday held a flag hoisting ceremony on New M A Jinnah Road to mark the Independence Day, August 14, 2023.

The event, which the JI organised as part of its Independence Day celebrations near its main office - Idara Noor-e-Haq, also saw a public participation.

Globally known athletes, Delawar Khan, Shadab Baloch and Agha Kaleem were also present on the occasion with JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who raised the Pakistan’s flag to the top mast.

In his Independence Day address, Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said: “Pakistan is destined to become an Islamic welfare state,” urging the nation to remain steadfast to help the cause succeed.

He said the country was founded after a long struggle on 1947 but the ruling elite of politicians, generals, bureaucrats and judges failed its purpose of creation.

“The nation needs to get rid of the corrupt ruling class to change its condition,” to growth, peace and prosperity.

