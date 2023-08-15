Ex-home minister to join IPP

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has achieved another important success in Punjab and on the occasion of August 14, Party President Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of former Punjab Home Minister and PTI leader Colonel Hashim Dogar (retd).

Party central leaders Nauman Langriyal, Aun Chaudhry and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were also present on this occasion.

Colonel Hashim Dogar (R) expressed his intention to join the party and disclosed to formally announce this decision Tuesday in Lahore, which was welcomed by Abdul Aleem Khan and the party leadership.

In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said the country’s affairs had entered in an important stage as the last five years of the country and the nation were deliberately wasted. He said his party would give a practical solution to the problems and resolve that delay.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said the common man was only interested in his own problems and IPP would reduce the burden of electricity bills and petrol prices to give them maximum relief. IPP President said that “giving hope to the youth and taking practical measures for their improvement is our first priority for which efforts will be made.” Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of former Provincial Minister Colonel Hashim Dogar (R) and called it another important achievement of the party.

